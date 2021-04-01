Advertisement

Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison in the death investigation of her 3-year-old daughter Rayven Shields. She pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of injury of a child. Adams will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

The jury in the Virginia Adams trial deliberated Thursday afternoon after closing arguments concluded.

Several witnesses and experts for the defense took the stand in the punishment phase of the trial.

Dr. John Fabian, a board-certified forensic and clinical psychologist, testified he examined Adams on multiple occasions. He said Adams suffers from complex trauma, depression, and PTSD. Fabian also says Adams has a childhood history of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. He says these factors should be considered where determining a sentence.

“There was a lot of damage and destruction that happened to her,” said Fabian. “Unfortunately that places anyone at risk for these negative outcomes. It doesn’t mean there’s a no consequences it just means that she had a lot of trials and tribulations and struggles.”

