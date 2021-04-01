Advertisement

Dance, Riddle Named NCEA First Team All-Americans

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian’s Caroline Dance and Hayley Riddle garnered National Collegiate Equestrian Association Ariat First Team All-America honors, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Thursday.

Dance earned the honor in Flat, marking her third All-America recognition, while Riddle was named to the first team in Horsemanship, the first of her career.

In the regular season, Dance compiled five wins in Flat and was named Most Outstanding Player three times. She opened the season with an MOP-winning performance as she defeated Georgia’s Ali Tritschler, 82-77, and was named MOP in the South Carolina meet to conclude the fall slate. She registered her third MOP at South Carolina, and ended the regular season with a season-high score of 91 against Auburn.

Riddle opened the season with four-consecutive victories and tallied six wins in the regular season. She earned three MOP honors, and registered the highest score by an Aggie this season in Horsemanship with a 79 at South Carolina. She was named MOP in both South Carolina meets as well as the Baylor meet on January 30.

