Downright chilly start to the Easter weekend

Early birds could see their breaths out there this morning! With a few spots that dipped down into the 30s, the afternoon sun will be a welcome sight as we warm to about 70 the next couple afternoons. Plan for Good Friday to start the same, with temperatures at or even below 40 at sunrise. We will work in a touch more cloud cover by the end of the day, but any chance for precip (and a very small one at that) will hold off until the rest of Easter Weekend.

A very weak disturbance and batch of moisture comes our way from the west this weekend. Will it be enough to spark a couple showers? At this point, we don’t think so, but will monitor as the weekend gets a little closer. If anything, we’re talking a quick light shower or two to go with your late afternoon and into sunrise service / egg hunt plans for Sunday. Other than that, mornings are set to get more mild with beautiful afternoons through Monday, then the heat TURNS UP as we approach even 90 degrees by the middle to end of next week. Enjoy the cool air while you can!

Thursday: Sunny. High: 67. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear skies. Low: 41. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Good Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-55 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.