DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Central Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, 38, who was shot repeatedly Friday night as he stopped to help a stranded motorist west of Mexia, made his final journey home to Groesbeck Wednesday night, accompanied by a procession of fellow officers.

Walker arrived at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco in critical condition Friday night.

On Monday, the DPS said Walker had no signs of viable brain activity but said he remained on life-support “until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor.”

“This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper,” the DPS said.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Walker’s 18-year law enforcement career started in 2003 when he joined the Groesbeck Police Department.

He later served as an officer in Athens and with the Henderson and Limestone county sheriff’s offices before joining the DPS in 2015.

Walker is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a two-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas has committed all of the proceeds from the club’s Good Friday Fundraiser to the fallen trooper’s family.

The hearse carrying Walker’s remains left the hospital en route to the Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Fellow officers will stand vigil until he is laid to rest.

Groesbeck Mayor Ray O’Docharty ordered the lighting of Groesbeck City Hall in Walker’s honor.

“His impact on our community is immeasurable and he will forever hold a place in our hearts,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“Even in his final moments, Trooper Chad Walker pledged his life to the betterment of others by donating an organ, a gift of life,” U.S. Rep Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Trooper Walker was a husband and father of four with much life left to live. This was a young man on a mission to create a better future for his family for generations. Unfortunately, his story shows the real danger those of law enforcement face every day. When officers proudly put on the uniform, they step into a role of risk.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state’s law enforcement officers to activate their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Walker.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” Abbott said.

“Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.”

Walker, whose grandfather, Dennis Walker, was Limestone County’s sheriff from the late 1970s until the mid-1990s, was driving southwest at around 7:45 p.m. Friday on FM 2838 when he spotted a disabled vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.

As he pulled up behind the vehicle, the car’s driver got out and opened fire with a handgun.

Walker, who was struck in the head and the abdomen, was taken to the Waco hospital in critical condition.

State troopers were joined by area deputies and police officers in a massive search for the gunman, whom the DPS identified as Dearthur Pinson, Jr., 36.

Pinson, who served a prison sentence for an aggravated robbery in 2006 in Crockett and who was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass in 2017 in Palestine, grabbed a backpack from his disabled car and ran after the shooting, authorities said.

The DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson early Saturday morning.

The alert was canceled Saturday night after a nearly 24-hour search led authorities to an abandoned home on State Highway 84 west of Mexia, where Pinson was found dead of what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walker was the third DPS trooper to die in the line of duty in Central Texas since 2017.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Senior DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was killed when a pickup crashed into his patrol car during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple.

Less than three weeks later, on Nov. 23, 2017, Trooper Damon Allen, 41, was shot to death after a traffic stop on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield.

Like Walker, he was sitting in his patrol unit when the driver of the car pulled over and shot him.

The following statement has been released by the Department of Public Safety:

"It is with great sadness the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a shooting incident in Limestone County.

Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times. Trooper Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children. He is a second-generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office. Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Walker's organs were donated to save others. Funeral services for Trooper Walker are still pending at this time."

The following statement has been released by Governor Greg Abbott:

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.

To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

