Get a jump on Easter with a“Drive-thru Egg-stravagansta”
Kids can wave to the Easter Bunny and grab a free bag filled with eggs, allergy-free candy, and fun-filled activity sheets
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Ready to kick off Easter weekend? Kids have a chance to on Thursday with the City of College Station’s Park and Recreation Department’s “Drive-thru Egg-stravagansta.”
The City of College Station is throwing a free, “Drive-thru Easter Egg-stravaganza” for children of all ages from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station. Kids will get a treat bag with eggs, allergy-friendly candy, and fun Easter activities.
Enter the event from Colgate Drive and exit right onto Dartmouth Street. Children must be present to receive a bag, and supplies are limited.
The Meyer Senior and Community Center is located at 2275 Dartmouth Street in College Station.
