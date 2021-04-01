Advertisement

Last minute Easter gift basket ideas

Here are just a few great gift ideas to help fill those Easter baskets!
Here are just a few great gift ideas to help fill those Easter baskets!
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is coming up this weekend. If you need some last-minute ideas to help fill those baskets, we’ve got you covered!

“We have things like a mini-garden, you put seeds in it, watch it grow,” said Bridget Mais with Learning Express Toys.

Mais also says there are cool toys that use your phone like sidewalk chalk that comes alive with technology.

Check out the video for more inspiration!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

Members of TAMU's Student Veteran Association receive a tour of what will be the newly...
Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center holds appreciation ceremony for those working on renovation project
Places like the Lincoln Center have received past funding from these federal grants.
City of College Station seeks community input for federal grant spending
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting