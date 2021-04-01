Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of indecency with a child.

Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, of Jewett, has been charged with six counts of indecency with a child. Ainsworth was arrested at an apartment complex in Jewett on April 1. He is currently being held on a $1.35 million bond in the Leon County Jail.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division were all part of the investigation.

