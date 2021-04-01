Local law enforcement agencies honor Trooper Chad Walker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott called upon law enforcement across the state to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker lost his life Wednesday after being shot in the line of duty Friday night near Mexia.

Local law enforcement agencies paid their respect to Walker Thursday at 1 p.m. by turning on their flashing red and blue lights and taking a moment of silence.

“We’re one big family and when we lose a brother in the line of duty it affects everyone,” said Kenny Elliott Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One. “Not only in law enforcement but that community as well.”

Precinct One Constable Jeff Reeves says it’s a feeling they know too well. Constable Brian Bachamnn was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

“When something like this happens, especially if you’ve been there before like our office has been, it hits home,” said Elliott. “You immediately think ‘oh my gosh, what a horrible thing’ and we know kind of what they’re going through.”

Elliott says it’s why they encourage those who can to reach out.

“In this tragic time right now what Trooper Walker’s family is going through words can’t describe how it feels,” said Elliott. “So to have others come to them and tell them, we’re going to pray for you, put an arm around you, hug them, love them, tell them you’re thinking of that, that goes so far.”

Trooper Walker’s funeral arrangements were announced Thursday morning. Visitations will be on April 6 from 12 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Groesbeck High School on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

A gofundme page has been created to help the Walker family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

Today law enforcement agencies across the state honored Trooper Walker. Tonight at 6 hear more from our local agencies and their support during this tragedy. Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Trooper Chad Walker's funeral arraignments have been posted. Visitation is listed as Tuesday April 6, 2021 from Noon to... Posted by LimestoneSO on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.