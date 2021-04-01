Advertisement

Local law enforcement agencies honor Trooper Chad Walker

Brazos County Sheriff's Office was just one of out local agencies that honored Trooper Chad...
Brazos County Sheriff's Office was just one of out local agencies that honored Trooper Chad Walker Thursday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott called upon law enforcement across the state to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker lost his life Wednesday after being shot in the line of duty Friday night near Mexia.

Local law enforcement agencies paid their respect to Walker Thursday at 1 p.m. by turning on their flashing red and blue lights and taking a moment of silence.

“We’re one big family and when we lose a brother in the line of duty it affects everyone,” said Kenny Elliott Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One. “Not only in law enforcement but that community as well.”

Precinct One Constable Jeff Reeves says it’s a feeling they know too well. Constable Brian Bachamnn was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

“When something like this happens, especially if you’ve been there before like our office has been, it hits home,” said Elliott. “You immediately think ‘oh my gosh, what a horrible thing’ and we know kind of what they’re going through.”

Elliott says it’s why they encourage those who can to reach out.

“In this tragic time right now what Trooper Walker’s family is going through words can’t describe how it feels,” said Elliott. “So to have others come to them and tell them, we’re going to pray for you, put an arm around you, hug them, love them, tell them you’re thinking of that, that goes so far.”

Trooper Walker’s funeral arrangements were announced Thursday morning. Visitations will be on April 6 from 12 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Groesbeck High School on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

A gofundme page has been created to help the Walker family with medical expenses and other financial needs.

Today law enforcement agencies across the state honored Trooper Walker. Tonight at 6 hear more from our local agencies and their support during this tragedy.

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Trooper Chad Walker's funeral arraignments have been posted. Visitation is listed as Tuesday April 6, 2021 from Noon to...

Posted by LimestoneSO on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

Members of TAMU's Student Veteran Association receive a tour of what will be the newly...
Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center holds appreciation ceremony for those working on renovation project
Places like the Lincoln Center have received past funding from these federal grants.
City of College Station seeks community input for federal grant spending
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Bryan gains new fire chief at swearing-in ceremony
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- April 1, 2021
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting