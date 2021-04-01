New study shows dark sweet cherries could be the next superfood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The department of Food Science and Technology at Texas A&M University is studying the effects that dark sweet cherries have on obesity. If the cherries have a positive impact on chronic diseases after consuming them, they can be considered a superfood.

Dr. Giuliana Noratto has been studying the fruit for the past five years to see its effect on obesity and metabolic disorders.

“The first score was done with obese diabetic mice. So we evaluated inflammatory markers in blood like inflammatory cytokines and the intake of cherries shows it to decrease those levels significantly” said Noratto.

Dark sweet cherries can also lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes, according to the study.

Noratto is also looking for participants for the human clinical trial for the study. Any person without a chronic disease and a body mass index between 30 and 40 is encouraged to sign up. If you’re interested in participating you can send an email to gnoratto@exchange.tamu.edu.

Cherries are in season during the summer, but you can buy them frozen or in a can right now.

