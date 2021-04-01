Advertisement

No. 6 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis falls to No. 7 Texas

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match at No. 7 Texas Wednesday evening at the Texas Tennis Center. The Aggies fell to 13-5 this season while the Longhorns improved to 15-3 record.

In what proved to be the decisive point of the night, the Aggies dropped the doubles point to open play in the state capital. A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter were the first duo to record a win, topping Micah Braswell and Jacob Bullard 6-4 on court three. No. 12 Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab tripped up A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson 7-5 on court one followed by a 7-6 clincher by Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang over A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot.

The two teams split first sets on six singles courts as the Longhorns were able to convert all three first set wins to straight set points to record the team win. No. 99 Woldeab bested No. 77 Schachter on court three followed by Harper tripping up No. 76 Rollins on court four. Texas clinched the team win on court six as Evan McDonald squeaked by Thomson 7-6, 6-4 on court six.

A&M recorded straight set wins on the remaining courts as No. 64 Aguilar topped No. 16 Braswell on court two, Raphael Perot defeated Huang 6-4, 6-4 on court five and No. 5 Vacherot defeated No. 23 Spizzirri 6-4, 7-5 on court one.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to conference play as they host LSU at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Texas

Mar 31, 2021 at Austin, Texas

(Texas Tennis Center)

#7 Texas 4, #6 Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. #23 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 6-4, 7-5

2. #64 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. #16 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-4, 6-3

3. #99 Siem Woldeab (UT) def. #77 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1, 7-5

4. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. #78 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Chih Chi Huang (UT) 6-4, 6-4

6. Evin McDonald (UT) def. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #12 Eliot Spizzirri/Siem Woldeab (UT) def. #8 Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 7-5

2. Cleeve Harper/Chih Chi Huang (UT) def. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-6 (11-9)

3. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Micah Braswell/Jacob Bullard (UT) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 13-5; National ranking #6

Texas 15-3; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,4,6,2,5,1)

