PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

