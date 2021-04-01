Advertisement

Rosters Announced for 2021 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game Presented by the City of Bryan

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nearly 40 former Texas A&M football student-athletes and coaches will return to Kyle Field on April 24 to participate in the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s 2021 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game presented by the City of Bryan.

The Legends Game will take place at halftime of the 2021 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health.

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will serve as all-time quarterback for the game.

Team Pickard, the Maroon squad, will be coached by Jackie Sherrill with Kevin Smith serving as coordinator. The Maroon team will feature Aggie greats Chet Brooks, Domingo Bryant, Mark Dennard, Jeff Fuller Jr., Christine Michael, Uzoma Nwachukwu, Carl Roaches, Pat Thomas and Aaron Wallace. A host of current NFL players will be on the Maroon sideline as honorary coaches including Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka, Deshazor Everett, Josh Lambo, Daylon Mack, Kendrick Rogers, Ricky Seals-Jones and Trayveon Williams.

Team Crow, the White team, will be coached by Bubba Bean with Dante Hall serving as coordinator. The White squad will feature Aggie greats Phil Bennett, Ray Childress, Sammy Davis, Eric England, Geoff Hangartner, Edd Hargett, Bethel Johnson, Sirr Parker and Floyd Raven. Team Crow’s honorary coaches are Germain Ifedi, Kingsley Keke, Kevin Matthews, Mike Matthews, Jake Matthews, Von Miller, Damontre Moore and Cedric Ogbuehi.

TEAM PICKARD – MAROON

Head Coach – Jackie Sherrill

Coordinator – Kevin Smith ’92

Players:

Johnny Manziel ’16 – All Time QB

Chet Brooks ’88

Domingo Bryant ’86

Mark Dennard ’78

Jeff Fuller Jr. ’12

Christine Michael ’13

Uzoma Nwachukwu ’13

Carl Roaches ’76

Pat Thomas ’76

Aaron Wallace ’90

Honorary Coaches:

Tyrel Dodson ’19, Buffalo Bills

Otaro Alaka ’18, Baltimore Ravens

Deshazor Everett ’14, Washington FB Team

Josh Lambo ’15, Jacksonville Jaguars

Daylon Mack ’19, Arizona Cardinals

Kendrick Rogers ’20, Dallas Cowboys

Ricky Seals-Jones ’18, Kansas City Chiefs

Trayveon Williams ’19, Cincinnati Bengals

TEAM CROW – WHITE

Head Coach – Bubba Bean ’76

Coordinator – Dante Hall ’00

Players:

Johnny Manziel ’16 – All Time QB

Phil Bennett ’78

Ray Childress ’85

Sammy Davis ’03

Eric England ’93

Geoff Hangartner ’04

Edd Hargett ’69

Bethel Johnson ’02

Sirr Parker ’98

Floyd Raven ’15

Honorary Coaches:

Germain Ifedi ’16, Chicago Bears

Kingsley Keke ’18, Green Bay Packers

Kevin Matthews ’09

Mike Matthews ’15

Jake Matthews ’13, Atlanta Falcons

Von Miller ’11, Denver Broncos

Damontre Moore ’13, Seattle Seahawks

Cedric Ogbuehi ’14, Seattle Seahawks

