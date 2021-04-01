Advertisement

St. Jude Dream Home builders on why they stepped up again

By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This is the first year that the Bryan-College Station area is hosting a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. In years past, local builders have put together a home, sold it, then donated the money back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now the same builders have stepped up and someone from the Brazos Valley can win the home with a $100 raffle ticket!

This marks John Magruder’s third year being involved with building a home to help St. Jude.

“It’s been really impressive to see our community rally around this project. There have been challenges associated with the pandemic but nobody stopped. Everybody’s kind of pushed through,” said Magruder.

Courtney and Jimmy Pitman also partnered up again this year to help with construction.

“The fact that we get to give away the house to one lucky winner is such a fun take on the St. Jude Dream Home. This is the first time for us and the community,” said Courtney Pitman.

