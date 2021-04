COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway at Wellborn Road and Louise Avenue is back open after a crash closed down northbound Wellborn lanes.

Police say there are no injuries involved in the crash. Northbound Wellborn was in being diverted onto Louise.

The roadway has been opened back up at this time. Thank you for your patience — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 1, 2021

