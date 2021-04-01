Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H club wins at regional livestock show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Brazos County 4-H club recently competed in the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Livestock Judging Contest at the Brazos County Expo.

Nearly 1,000 4-H and FFA members from across the State of Texas competed in Tuesday’s contest and some kids from Brazos County 4-H club had fantastic finishes.

Madison Colvin finished 1st out of more than 700 others in the High Individual-Senior Division. She and her teammates Courtney Thurman, Ava Allensworth, and Weston McElroy also finished 9th against more than 207 other teams.

Riley Stokes finished 8th in the junior individual competition. She combined with teammates Colton Johnson, Camryn Skaggs, and Caitlin Smith to finished second out of almost 80 others in the team competition.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.