Treat of the Day: CSHS sophomore wins national writing contest
Stewart’s entry begins, “When the phone finally stopped ringing and the house lay still with grief, I filled my home with the aroma of flaky pie crust and sweet peaches to mask the scent of worry that still lingered.”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Elisabeth Stewart was recently named one of seven winners of the Second Annual New York Times Personal Narrative Contest.
Stewart’s entry, titled “Peach Pie,” was selected out of roughly 9,000 entries from high school students nationwide.
The contest challenged students to tell their stories in 600 words or less. That’s not an easy task. For reference, this brief article has more than 200 words.
Stewart’s touching and personal story can be found on the New York Times’ website or by clicking here. “Peach Pie,” is about the day she and her mother learned that her father has a rare form of terminal dementia. The vividly written short story explains how a long drive and fresh-baked pie provided a brief moment of reprieve from the gut-wrenching news of her father’s diagnosis.
The story also earned a Gold Key from the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards Region-at-Large program. She also received an honorable mention from the regional awards for an article she wrote titled, “Dreamer, teacher inspires next generation of immigrants.”
Stewart serves as the editor for College Station High School’s award-winning school newspaper, The Catamount. College Station school officials say was named to the Texas All-State Journalism Staff last year and add that it’s rare for a freshman to earn that honor.
