Advertisement

Wendell Mitchell Selected to Participate in 3X3U National Championship

COLLEGE STATION, TX - JANUARY 26: Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies guard Wendell Mitchell (11) looks to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JANUARY 26: Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies guard Wendell Mitchell (11) looks to advance the ball upcourt as Kansas State Wildcats forward Pierson McAtee (24) defends during the basketball game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies at Reed Arena on January 26, 2019 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Texas A&M men’s basketball standout Wendell Mitchell has been selected to participate in the 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 2-4 at The Pavilion.

Sixty-four players, who have elected to begin their professional careers, will represent all 32 Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000 – one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3x3 sanctioned events – by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.

This year, each conference will be paired with another based on geographic region, comparable KenPom preseason rankings and conference history at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. In addition, all 16 teams will be separated in one of two pools, meaning more guaranteed games and more chances for players to take home their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Mitchell is one of four players that will be part of the SEC/SoCon Team.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 2 and 3 before all 16 head to the knockout stage on April 4, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

For more information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including event updates, details, rules and more, follow us on Twitter at @3X3UHoops or online at www.3X3UHoops.com.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Kats hold off Demons in Thursday clash
Aggies rolls in series opener against Missouri
Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play
Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play
Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play
Sam Houston Baseball
Davis shines as Kats take opener from UCA