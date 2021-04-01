Wendell Mitchell Selected to Participate in 3X3U National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Texas A&M men’s basketball standout Wendell Mitchell has been selected to participate in the 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 2-4 at The Pavilion.

Sixty-four players, who have elected to begin their professional careers, will represent all 32 Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000 – one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3x3 sanctioned events – by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.

This year, each conference will be paired with another based on geographic region, comparable KenPom preseason rankings and conference history at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. In addition, all 16 teams will be separated in one of two pools, meaning more guaranteed games and more chances for players to take home their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Mitchell is one of four players that will be part of the SEC/SoCon Team.

Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 2 and 3 before all 16 head to the knockout stage on April 4, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

For more information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including event updates, details, rules and more, follow us on Twitter at @3X3UHoops or online at www.3X3UHoops.com.