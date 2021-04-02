Advertisement

29 Aggies Earn NCEA Academic Awards

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas – Twenty-nine members of the Texas A&M equestrian team were named to the American Wood Fibers All-Academic teams and the APHA Academic Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes for their success in the arena and classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.

Cameron Crenwelge, Caroline Dance, Ariana Gray, Marissa Harrell, Nicole Leonard, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Rhian Murphy, Haley Redifer and Mali Selman were named to the American Wood Fibers NCEA All-Academic First Team, which is given to those who have completed in a minimum of 70 percent of the school’s meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Lisa Bricker, Cori Cansdale and Shelby Reine were tabbed to the American Wood Fibers NCEA Academic Second Team, which is given to those who have competed in at least 60 percent of the school’s meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Rheagan Bryant was named to the American Wood Fibers NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team. Student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of the school’s meets and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0-or-better in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Alex Albright, Evelyn Beesaw, Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Tina Christie, Alle Durkin, Erin Griffin, Julie Hill, Isabella Littlejohn, Taylor Masson, Lauren Reid, Morgan Rosia, Lindsay Schauder, Hannah Tapling and Madison Wanicka were named to the APHA Academic Honor roll, which is given to the top academic student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full-time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M equestrian, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@AggieEquestrian).

Most Read

Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested on six counts of indecency with a child.
Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting

Latest News

Consol girls’ soccer advances to regional semi-finals with 4-3 win over Pflugerville
Aggies Drop Game Two to Missouri as Series Evens
Ackerman Launches Two Home Runs in Aggies’ Loss to Tide
Nationally Ranked Aggies Enter Dual Meet With Texas
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
Jones Earns USBWA All-America Recognition