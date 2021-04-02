29 Aggies Earn NCEA Academic Awards

WACO, Texas – Twenty-nine members of the Texas A&M equestrian team were named to the American Wood Fibers All-Academic teams and the APHA Academic Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes for their success in the arena and classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.

Cameron Crenwelge, Caroline Dance, Ariana Gray, Marissa Harrell, Nicole Leonard, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Rhian Murphy, Haley Redifer and Mali Selman were named to the American Wood Fibers NCEA All-Academic First Team, which is given to those who have completed in a minimum of 70 percent of the school’s meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Lisa Bricker, Cori Cansdale and Shelby Reine were tabbed to the American Wood Fibers NCEA Academic Second Team, which is given to those who have competed in at least 60 percent of the school’s meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Rheagan Bryant was named to the American Wood Fibers NCEA Academic Honorable Mention Team. Student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of the school’s meets and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0-or-better in the previous spring and fall semesters.

Alex Albright, Evelyn Beesaw, Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Tina Christie, Alle Durkin, Erin Griffin, Julie Hill, Isabella Littlejohn, Taylor Masson, Lauren Reid, Morgan Rosia, Lindsay Schauder, Hannah Tapling and Madison Wanicka were named to the APHA Academic Honor roll, which is given to the top academic student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full-time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters.

