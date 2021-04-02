Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cheeto

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cheeto is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 2, 2021. The shelter says he is about 8 months old and is a Doberman Pinscher/Labrador mix.

This sweet boy is neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated, so he is ready to be adopted by his forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society says Cheeto is an active dog who loves playing with toys and spending time outside.

“If you are an adventurer and like to go hiking on the weekends, Cheeto might be the guy for you,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

You can fill out an adoption form online here or in person if you’re interested in being his human.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

