Aggies rolls in series opener against Missouri

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Missouri 16-2 Thursday night at Taylor Stadium in the opening game of a three game SEC series. The 16 runs were the second most the Aggies have scored in SEC play. Texas A&M scored 17 runs against Kentucky in 2019.

Ray Alejo went 3-5 in the game and drove in three runs. All three of Alejo’s hits were doubles. Dustin Saenz was the winning pitcher for Texas A&M. Saenz threw seven innings of shutout baseball. He gave up three hits, walked three batters and struck out 10.

The Aggies and Tigers will play game two of the series Friday night at 6:30 pm at Taylor Stadium. The game will be carried on SEC Network+.

Kats hold off Demons in Thursday clash
Kats hold off Demons in Thursday clash
