Baton Rouge frontline workers honored with crawfish boil

BATON ROUGE, LA (KBTX) - Frontline medical workers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana have received a delicious “thank you” from their employer.

Ochsner Medical Center and Louisiana Fish Fry teamed up to host a giant crawfish boil for doctors, nurses, and other staff.

The company donated about three thousand pounds of crawfish. Ochsner Medical Center said this was a way of saying thanks to everyone’s hard work during the pandemic.

