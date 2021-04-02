Advertisement

Baton Rouge frontline workers honored with crawfish boil

By Tre Jones
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, LA (KBTX) - Frontline medical workers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana have received a delicious “thank you” from their employer.

Ochsner Medical Center and Louisiana Fish Fry teamed up to host a giant crawfish boil for doctors, nurses, and other staff.

The company donated about three thousand pounds of crawfish. Ochsner Medical Center said this was a way of saying thanks to everyone’s hard work during the pandemic.

