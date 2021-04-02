Advertisement

Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jessica Adams set a new single-season home run record Thursday night when she launched her 15th round-tripper of the season in a 15-0 win over Temple at the Viking Athletic Complex.

So far this season Bryan (22-7, 9-0) has hit a school-record 38 home runs through 29 games. Adam’s 3 run shot came in the third inning helping Bryan extend its lead to 10-0.

Bryan has now won 8 in a row. Adams picked up the win in the circle improving her record to 16-5 after striking out 8 Temple batters in the run-rule shutout victory.

The Lady Vikings are in first place in District 12-6A with a 1.5 game lead over Copperas Cove. Bryan will be in Belton on Tuesday to battle the Tigers. First pitch is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Redden Kramer, 41, is charged with the murder of Christopher Michael Gonzales, 32.
Lee County woman arrested for murder of man found dead in the road
Las Palapas nachos
San Antonio staple now open in College Station
Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
Air Med 12 responded Wednesday to a vehicle crash in Burleson County at FM 50 and FM 60.
Two sent to hospital after vehicle crash at FM 50 & FM 60 in Burleson County
Residents in Groesbeck held a vigil for Texas State Trooper Chad Walker on Sunday evening.
DPS announces hometown hero has passed away

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Kats hold off Demons in Thursday clash
Aggies rolls in series opener against Missouri
Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play
Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play
Sam Houston Baseball
Davis shines as Kats take opener from UCA