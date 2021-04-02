Bryan run rules Temple 15-0 to stay perfect in 12-6A play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jessica Adams set a new single-season home run record Thursday night when she launched her 15th round-tripper of the season in a 15-0 win over Temple at the Viking Athletic Complex.

So far this season Bryan (22-7, 9-0) has hit a school-record 38 home runs through 29 games. Adam’s 3 run shot came in the third inning helping Bryan extend its lead to 10-0.

Bryan has now won 8 in a row. Adams picked up the win in the circle improving her record to 16-5 after striking out 8 Temple batters in the run-rule shutout victory.

The Lady Vikings are in first place in District 12-6A with a 1.5 game lead over Copperas Cove. Bryan will be in Belton on Tuesday to battle the Tigers. First pitch is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.