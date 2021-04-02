Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested on six counts of indecency with a child.
Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting

Latest News

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 50
A man sits across from Sproul Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif.,...
University of California victim of nationwide hack attack
Local churches look ahead to celebrate "new normal" Easter Sunday
Local churches look ahead to celebrate "new normal" Easter Sunday
Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday
Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station