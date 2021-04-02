Chilly mornings/comfortable afternoons lead us into Easter Weekend

Good Friday brings great weather! High clouds have begun to mosey in from the west, and will likely be with us through the afternoon. These high clouds signal a change coming for the weekend, which may bring us a couple showers before we turn the page to next week. In the meantime, enjoy these next several cooler days! 80s are back by next week. This evening looks perfect, if not a little chilly, with temperatures working their way down into the mid to upper 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Moisture looks to be the limiting factor with this next disturbance rolling through, so we’re low on the rain chance, for now. That said, a few showers and an isolated storm are possible both Saturday and again Easter Sunday, but nothing to cancel your holiday plans or egg hunts for by any means! Thermometers climb into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoons after starting off in the upper 40s/low 50s respectively. Enjoy the cooler-than-average weather while it’s here -- a warming trend takes us into next week with the potential to see upper 80s/near 90° by the second half of the week. Stay tuned!

Good Friday: Mostly sunny, with high clouds filtering in by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or two. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

