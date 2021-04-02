City of College Station seeks community input for federal grant spending

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is seeking the public’s input on a survey that will help determine how it spends federal grant money over the next two years.

Because College Station is an entitlement community, it receives a little over $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) each year to help low-income residents. The money is spent on things like homebuyer assistance, affordable housing, park development, infrastructure, and nonprofit organizations, just to name a few.

“Every year, HUD requires the city to submit two reports, the Annual Action Plan and the CAPER (Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report),” Community Development Analyst for the City of College Station Raney Whitwell said. “Currently, we’re working on the Annual Action Plan, and that sets our goals and budget for the year. We must do that plan in order to receive funding.”

The survey helps the city figure out where they want to spend that grant funding over the next two years. You can take the survey by clicking here.

Whitwell says they allocate as much money as they can to the community’s greatest needs, much of which they determine from the survey’s responses. Because grant money is tax dollars, she says the city is required to get as much input as they can.

”We go as much as we can on community input,” Whitwell said. “We take an overall look at the community and see what they’re requesting, what their needs are, and we try to allocate as much funding to that as possible.”

Whitwell says the parts of the survey that get the strongest responses and largest percentage of support very often receive the largest chunk of spending from the grant.

“We try to follow the citizens’ input as closely as possible and allocate as much money as we can to what they’re needing,” Whitwell said. “We may shift some funding to immediate needs in a low-income area, like an aging sewer line, but we often stick to what residents ask for.”

Another reason the city could also shift money is for emergency purposes. That actually happened this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before the city received its CARES Act funding.

“We were able to shift some money and help our local businesses maintain their low-income employees so the business could stay open and those employees could keep their jobs,” Whitwell said.

In years past, Whitwell says this grant money has been used for things like starting the city’s economic development grant, housing development projects with Habitat for Humanity, and renovation projects with Elder-Aid.

The survey closes on April 15.

