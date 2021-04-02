College Station church uses art, prayer as tools for reflection on Good Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friends Congregational church in College Station met for midday prayer on Good Friday. The church took a moment to reflect on the life, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as well as the ups and downs of the past year. Flashback to Easter of 2020, and many churches could not meet in person and was 100 percent online while some shut their doors altogether.

This Easter weekend, the pastor and members of the College Station Church opened their doors for an interactive art exhibit called " The “Holy Pandemic” Stations of the Cross.

The exhibit created by artist and native Texan Mary Button uses images to portray stories of hope and resiliency by frontline healthcare, sanitation, and mortuary workers who she believes have worked so tirelessly in the face of disease and death during the pandemic.

Rev. Dr. Dan De Leon is the senior pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. He said the art exhibit was their special way to reflect on the sufferings and death of Jesus while reflecting on the past challenges while embracing hope for the future.

“This was something we as a community needed to do, especially after 12 plus months of being mostly in isolation as a community,” said De Leon. “It shows the resiliency in the face of so much suffering and death much the same way that the Easter resurrection gives us hope in the face of the sufferings and death of Jesus.”

Linda Fitzwater, a member of the Friends Congregational Church, took part in the prayer service and art exhibit. She said the artwork displayed perfectly bridges the gap between past and present conditions.

“I found that many of the verses and their explanations and pictures touched me,” said Fitzwater. “Because I have personally have experienced many of the things [Mary Button] talks about.”

Cameron Rollwitz, another member of the church, said the art was a unique way to change some of the traditions and rituals that are normally associated with Easter, like sunrise service, Easter baskets, and speeches. Rollwitz said the pictures display the love of Christ that is desperately needed in today’s world.

“The art shows that kindness and that you know empathy for human beings,” said Rollwitz. “The art shows that regardless of the standing or social status is just really impactful.”

Pastor De Leon said he was most grateful for the beautiful day in College Station where church members, family, friends, and the community could gather safely with social distancing and mask and pray, share, and reflect on all things holy while looking forward to a better future.

“Hope is on the way,” said De Leon. “And it’s a special kind of hope on a day like this.”

The art exhibit will be available for anyone attending the church’s outdoor Easter services on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. To view the online exhibit, click here.

