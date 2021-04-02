Advertisement

Comfortable temps, a few showers possible at times Easter Weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Though not as cold as what we woke up to Friday morning, it’ll still be a chilly start Saturday as overnight lows fall to the mid-to-upper 40s. Moisture works its way back in through the day is a weak disturbance moves in from the west. While not looking to be a wash-out by any means, a few spotty showers will be possible Saturday (general timeline late morning through the afternoon) with an isolated rain chance sticking with us into Easter Sunday. Speaking of, no need to cancel your egg hunts or holiday plans, but best to keep the rain jacket in the car in case a few showers pop up! Temperature-wise, Easter Sunday starts a bit more mild as morning lows head for the low-to-mid 50s, but tops off very comfortable in the low-to-mid 70s.

Enjoy the cooler/comfortable weather while it’s here -- as high pressure settles into the upper levels of the atmosphere next week, a warming trend allows thermometers to potentially reach the upper 80s/near 90° by the second half of the week. Stay tuned!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for showers. High: 71. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

