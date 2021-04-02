Advertisement

Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Sonny Brown suffered a stroke in March.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Bryan barber’s customers and classmates are showing him support during a time of need. Sonny’s Barber Shop remains open, but its owner is dealing with a challenging medical issue.

There’s lots of history to be seen and talked about at Sonny’s Barber Shop. Since 1970, it’s been at a spot on East Villa Maria Road. Right now, the owner, Sonny Brown, isn’t inside the shop right now.

”Two weeks ago he had a massive stroke and he is at St. Luke’s in Houston and he’s got some pretty significant issues,” said Linda Harvell, a longtime friend. “With COVID closing his shop down for a couple of months and now with his health issues there’s some mighty serious financial concerns.”

Harvell and Carolyn Allen have known Sonny since their high school days at A&M Consolidated. They’ve opened up donation accounts to help the Browns in their hour of need.

”He is getting a lot of support form our class of 1964. He’s getting a lot of cards, he’s getting a lot of prayers, but he also needs some funds as does Dotty for them to just manage to keep their house going and their life going,” said Allen. “It’s just been tough.”

”Fortunately Areal here with Sonny’s Barber Shop, she’s been here for seven years and she’s picking up the slack on taking care of Sonny’s Barbershop and we’re just so grateful for that,” said Harvell.

Customers like Clay Dorn are helping with the cause. He’s had his hair cut here since 1980.

”It was kind of a shock I just now find out that he had had a stroke,” said Dorn. “Just try to come by and say hello, or drop off a bit of money or card or just something to help him out a little bit and wish him well,” said Dorn.

“He likes to talk, you know he’s just been a good friend,” he added.

It’s unclear when Sonny will be released from the hospital.

“It’s a little bit of waiting game. It’s been a little bit of a yo-yo. You have some days he’s better and then the next day it gets a little bit worse,” said Allen.

“Sonny has been such a giving person for so many years. He supported the Vietnam Veterans Chapter. You know he has just gone out of his way to be a part of the community, and so so we’re hoping to give back to Dotty Ann his wife and to you know Sonny as well,” said Harvell.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the Barber Shop located at 812 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Accounts have also been set up at Wells Fargo - Sonny and Dotty Ann Brown Donation Fund,1801 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX 77845

Brazos Star Credit Union - Sonny Brown Benefit Account, 701 Harvey Road, College Station, TX 77840

