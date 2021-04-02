COVID in Context: Since BCHD has been unable to report hospital data, Brazos County hits zero ICU beds three times

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District says it is making changes to how it reports COVID-19 hospitalization data for the county.

For nearly a year, the health district has been sending out the percentage of ICU bed capacity, and total bed capacity in Brazos County hospitals. In the last two weeks, those numbers have gone unreported to both local media and the public.

When asked why this was the case, Sara Mendez with the health district said they have not received those numbers from the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council (CATRAC) in the last two weeks. KBTX reached out to the local CATRAC members about why this has been happening, but have not heard back. Both hospital systems in Brazos County say they have continued reporting their occupancy data to the proper authorities.

However, data similar to county hospital occupancy is available through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Using this data, the total available hospital beds in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County, can be seen here. Note that March 16 is the final day hospital occupancy data was reported by BCHD.

A more concerning graph can be created from the DSHS’s data for total available intensive care unit (ICU) beds. While the data covers the full Trauma Service Area N, which includes seven counties in the Brazos Valley, the only ICU beds in the TSA are in Brazos County itself.

