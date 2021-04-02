Advertisement

Cross Country Programs Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

Texas A&M's Julia Black helps the women place 4th at the Arturo Barrios Invite
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS – The Aggie men’s and women’s Cross Country teams earned United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic team honors.

After completing a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aggie cross country teams maintained their focus excelling in the classroom. During the 2020 Fall, the women’s team accumulated a 3.53 grade-point average and the men accumulated a 3.18 GPA.

The Aggie women were one of 233 teams to earn the All-Academic team honor, while the men were one of 199 teams.

Northern Arizona was named the men’s national scholar team of the year, while BYU was named the women’s national scholar team of the year.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

