Advertisement

Destination Bryan holds first First Friday since mask mandate lifted

“Kicking off First Friday in the spring is always one of my favorite First Friday’s of the year,” said one organizer.
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of a new month and the end of the week, businesses in Downtown Bryan are getting ready for First Friday.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan, a local organization that works to help facilitate some of the fun happening, was on First News at Four on Friday.

This is the first First Friday in almost one year without a statewide mask mandate. Noel says masks will not be required.

“Each business still has their own COVID protocols so we ask that you be respectful of what they’re asking you to do as you enter their business,” Noel said.

Local businesses will be allowed to open to 100 percent capacity. It is completely up to each business owner if they want to require masks or not.

“If you yourself would like to [wear a mask], then that’s completely fine as well,” Noel said.

A free concert at the Palace Theater will begin at 7 p.m., with local band, The 13th Hour. The Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market will be set up along Main St. in front of the Queen Theater from 5–9 p.m. There is also a new street closure area on 26th Street by RX Pizza with new local vendors.

A brief list of events you can find in Downtown Bryan for First Friday on Apr. 2.
A brief list of events you can find in Downtown Bryan for First Friday on Apr. 2.(KBTX)

Click here to learn more about Destination Bryan events.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested on six counts of indecency with a child.
Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting

Latest News

Local churches look ahead to celebrate "new normal" Easter Sunday
Local churches look ahead to celebrate "new normal" Easter Sunday
Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday
Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Comfy temperatures are in store Easter Weekend with a few showers not completely ruled out....
Showers may hop in and out of Easter weekend plans
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/2
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/2