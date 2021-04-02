Destination Bryan holds first First Friday since mask mandate lifted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of a new month and the end of the week, businesses in Downtown Bryan are getting ready for First Friday.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan, a local organization that works to help facilitate some of the fun happening, was on First News at Four on Friday.

This is the first First Friday in almost one year without a statewide mask mandate. Noel says masks will not be required.

“Each business still has their own COVID protocols so we ask that you be respectful of what they’re asking you to do as you enter their business,” Noel said.

Local businesses will be allowed to open to 100 percent capacity. It is completely up to each business owner if they want to require masks or not.

“If you yourself would like to [wear a mask], then that’s completely fine as well,” Noel said.

A free concert at the Palace Theater will begin at 7 p.m., with local band, The 13th Hour. The Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market will be set up along Main St. in front of the Queen Theater from 5–9 p.m. There is also a new street closure area on 26th Street by RX Pizza with new local vendors.

A brief list of events you can find in Downtown Bryan for First Friday on Apr. 2. (KBTX)

Click here to learn more about Destination Bryan events.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.