Franklin Nursing Home hosts Easter Parade

The parade was delayed a year due to the pandemic.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin community is getting ready for Easter with a special parade .

The Franklin Nursing Home’s Easter Parade finally happened after a year delay due to COVID. Residents of the home were greeted by a parade of vehicles that included loved ones, staff and their families. The celebration also included a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

“We’ve had people that have come from the schools and the daycares. Everyone’s kids that worked up here have been here today. Our Easter Bunny has been handing out candy for everyone,” said Kay Pack, Franklin Nursing Home Activity Director

Residents of the nursing home look forward to the parade every year.

“This is a lot of fun. We’ve been looking forward to it,” said Brittany Hughes, Franklin Nursing Home Director of Nursing. “The residents have been looking forward to it. Easter is a big deal here every single year. We didn’t get to do anything last year so it was really nice to get to come out, and this is one of the first events for the residents to get to see the community.”

This was their first outdoor event since the pandemic started. They are looking forward to more events as COVID restrictions ease.

