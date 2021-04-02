Free Music Friday: Curtis Grimes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Curtis Grimes joined First News at Four to play his new single, “Friends” for Free Music Friday.

Grimes is playing at Southern’s in College Station on Friday, Apr. 2, starting at 8:30 p.m. doors open at 7. He’ll be joined by Luke Prater who will be opening the show ahead of Grimes’ performance. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the venue or online here. Complete details can be found on Southern’s Facebook page.

Grimes is set to release a new record on July 30 which he says will feature the song he’s currently promoting, “Friends.”

Check out Grimes’ website for the latest on upcoming shows ahead of his album release. You can also follow him on Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

With over 40 million streams on Spotify, TWELVE #1 singles on the Texas Country Music Chart, and a #1 song on the national Power Source Christian Country Music Chart, Curtis Grimes is proving to be a force in the country music scene that can’t be denied. To hear Grimes sing is to take a trip through the heart of country music. As a Texas native, he was raised on a steady diet of Alan Jackson and George Strait. He possesses the everyman charm of both influences along with a refreshingly mature voice that truly stands out. After a childhood filled with playing baseball and eventually earning a Division I scholarship, Grimes was given the opportunity to appear on the hit reality TV show “The Voice” in 2011. Under the direction of coach CeeLo Green, he ended up finishing as a coveted Top 10 finalist of Season 1. Following success from the show, Grimes hit the ground running and released new music while performing shows across the United States. In 2014, Grimes and his hit single “Home to Me” were picked up by the salon chain “Supercuts” and placed in the mainstream spotlight. Not only was the song featured across the country, but Grimes also got to put on his acting boots and star in the national television commercial. That same year Grimes started to see his hard work pay off when he was awarded “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Texas Regional Radio Awards. In 2019, Grimes was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the TCMA Awards Show hosted by the Texas Country Music Association. He also received the honor of “Christian Country Song of the Year” for the second year in a row! In 2020, Grimes took home the "Christian Country Artist of the Year" award along with "Country Single of the Year" for "River Road Dream", a song co-written with Trent Willmon.

