From the Ground Up: A new administration brings new challenges in Agricultural impacts

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new year brings a new administration in Washington. Regardless of what side, if either, you lean, promises made on climate change mitigation could have a significant impact in the way producers conduct business all the way up the supply chain from the farm, to our table.

For decades, Dr Joe Outlaw has been a voice for producers. As Co-Director of the non-partisan Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, he researches how policy change in Washington may affect agriculture. Outlaw says new climate change legislation would likely bring change for producers.

“How you bring that down to agriculture, is you want to pay farmers for storing carbon in the soil, which means they aren’t going to be doing a lot of tillage,” Outlaw says. “We have looked at those plans in the past, in fact they were very popular under the Obama administration, and our center in particular did some analysis that said yes, there is money to be made by storing carbon in the soil, but it’s not as much as what people tend to think, depending on the plan.”

No till, along with cover crops, allow farmers to enrich the soil, and sustain it for the future. While many farmers follow these methods already, Outlaw has concern that producers may take an uneven burden in an industry whose profit margin is often razor thin.

“There’s going to be costs associated with keeping track of all the practices you do on that operation,” Outlaw says. “So you’re not violating your contract, [but] that is a cost to the producer.”

Outlaw is hopeful that a proper balance can be found between environmental stewardship and efficiency, so we can keep ourselves fed and continue to protect the environment.

“The land productivity in this country is phenomenal, and it’s because people take care of it.”

Whether good or bad, Outlaw reminds us that change often comes with a new set of challenges.

“Just remember, most things are made at a lowest cost producer type of thing and if they start mandating that we’re going to do things differently, it’s going to cost more.”

