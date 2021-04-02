Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Producers hoping to gain from the market after challenging 2020

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joe Outlaw is an extension economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. Whether it was at the beginning stages of the pandemic in America, or the crippling winter storms in February...

“The amount of empty shelves was staggering. and people couldn’t believe it,” Outlaw says. “There was plenty of food, it just couldn’t get to where it needed to be.”

Outlaw says the producing side of the supply chain was not the problem, in these cases.

“Ag has fulfilled its promise, that we have a steady, reliable, safe supply of food, but sometimes that rest of the supply chain breaks down,” Outlaw says.

When the producing part of the chain breaks down, there’s the Farm Safety Net, giving producers a second income in case of extreme crop or cattle loss.

“This year it looks you’re going to get your income from the market, which means the government support is going to go away, because the prices are high,” Outlaw says, hopeful that farmers and ranchers will not have to rely on the Net. “If it’s wrong, and the prices go way down, then the government is going to step in and help some.”

But that “help” is not quite what it used to be, according to Outlaw.

“The amount of money that’s been allocated for this kind of stuff has decreased over the years, and so we have a safety net that basically is a minimal amount of protection when things go bad.”

Meanwhile, the stakes have never been higher for producers. Ultimately, though, this is good for the consumer.

“That protection is keeping that producer in business another year,” Outlaw says. “[They are] not making a profit, but [it is] helping them pay off some of their costs so they can buy-in again next year. How does that help the consumer? They’re still in the market. That production hasn’t left the market, they’re going to have food there.

