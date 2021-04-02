From the Ground Up: Ranchers working to maximize profit in a new era

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Going into the family business” to a farmer or rancher often means taking up the same challenges that your parents, grandparents, even ancestors took up. but today’s farmer and rancher knows that you can’t do ALL things like you did yesterday, and expect to be in business tomorrow.

“It does look like with the futures there’s green grass ahead,” Greg Goudeau, a cattle marketer in Navasota says. “Hopefully that turns into green dollars ahead.”

Goudeau is hopeful when he looks to the future of the cattle business, but this winter was a reminder of the often unseen challenges of the business.

“It didn’t have anything about input cost, the green dollar, didn’t have anything about the bottom line, it was just animal welfare and us tending to our animals like we do every day.” says Goudeau. He also knows that “every day” work isn’t always enough to keep them in business.

“We’re gonna have to figure out a different marketing way to survive in this industry. The days of just loading them up, and bringing them to your local market is, it’s tougher to make a living that way.”

Goudeau says getting innovative in marketing, and partnering with other ranchers can lead to a better bottom line

“We’re getting load lots - load lots are where we can get 50,000 pounds in a truck load - buyers are more interested in truck loads, and then we can get extra 5 to 10 cents for those cattle, with the same amount just a little more effort on our part,” Goudeau says.

“20 cents a pound does not sound like a whole lot, but when you multiply 20 cents by 800, that was a 160 dollars a head more, now all the sudden a lot of your fuel costs, your fertilizer, and your feed costs can now be paid for and you can have some money to put in your pocket.”

Here’s to all of us seeing “greener” pastures, so producers can keep us fed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.