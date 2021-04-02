From the Ground Up: The importance of having an Agriculture voice in Washington

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spend enough time around a farmer or rancher and they’ll tell you that about 1% of the US population still works in agriculture, meaning they feed the remaining 99% of us. It’s a burden they gladly shoulder, but it’s all the more reason why they need a voice when it comes to decision making.

“We work for both sides of the aisle; whoever asks, that’s what we do,” says Joe Outlaw, the Co-Director of the Agriculture Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University. “The reality is, my personal opinion never comes into anything. Rarely do they ask for it, and I’ll never give it.

For over thirty years, Outlaw has been a voice to leaders in Washington, focusing on how policy change could impact people in agriculture.

“We look at the numbers, and say this is what the numbers show. You have to look at it that way,” Outlaw says. “Otherwise, you’re going to lose credibility, or you’ll be assigned one side or the other on an argument. If you want to keep helping people, you have to be in the middle.”

Outlaw says his policy center is important because it gives guidance to our lawmakers, backed by research and experience. The goal? Give producers one less thing to worry about.

“If the trucks aren’t running, you’re not moving anything, you’re not stocking the shelves, and it shows how important agriculture was. Ag is about people and the people matter.”

Through the extremes, producers press on to provide food and fiber. The outlook is positive, but the past year has taught us to expect the unexpected.

“Stay tuned, because things change very fast in agriculture,” Outlaw says. “Whether it’s weather, or it’s government related around the world, it’s a global marketplace. Everyone sees high prices, and then it’s going to be back to low prices and high production, and some people will be happy with that, and some now. The reality is, it’s a cycle, and agriculture cycles.”

