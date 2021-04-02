Advertisement

Jones Earns USBWA All-America Recognition

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones garnered U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-America honors, it was announced Friday.

Jones becomes the fourth player in program history to earn USBWA All-America accolades, and the first to be voted as an honorable mention recipient. Earlier this season, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was recognized as an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

Jones became A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,046) and double-doubles (42). The All-American is a two-time All-SEC First Team selection, and led her squad to its first-ever regular season SEC Championship. This season, Jones averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The graduate received SEC Player of the Week honors twice during the 2020-21 campaign. She averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds after the first weekend of play to garner the first player of the week award. Then to conclude the regular season, she poured in 16 points and 14 boards to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC Championship on Feb. 28 to capture the second accolade.

The Aggie most recently declared for the WNBA Draft which will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested on six counts of indecency with a child.
Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting

Latest News

Consol girls’ soccer advances to regional semi-finals with 4-3 win over Pflugerville
Aggies Drop Game Two to Missouri as Series Evens
Ackerman Launches Two Home Runs in Aggies’ Loss to Tide
Nationally Ranked Aggies Enter Dual Meet With Texas