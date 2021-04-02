Advertisement

Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6

Daniel Tyler Good, 32, of Oshkosh, WI was charged with robbery, possession a of a controlled substance and resisting arrest
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a man after he crashed into two cars and took another car at gunpoint.

Daniel Tyler Good, 32, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin was charged with robbery, possession a of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transportation, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of William D. Fitch Parkway and the west feeder road of Highway 6 at 10:20 a.m., Friday. It was reported that Good ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to roll onto its side.

Witnesses told police Good left his vehicle and approached the driver of a GMC pickup, who stopped to help at the crash scene, pointed what appeared to be handgun at the victim and stole the pickup. There were no serious injuries involved with the crash, according to police.

Officers found Good driving the stolen vehicle on Highway 6 near Harvey Road, where he was stopped and arrested. Police said that during a search, they found methamphetamine in Good’s possession. He was taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries. After being treated, officers said he resisted being taken to jail.

Good also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Williamson County, Texas for criminal mischief.

The suspect's Nissan Versa had struck black Chevrolet Tahoe and white Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to roll onto its side.(KBTX)

