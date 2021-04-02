Monkeys go on Easter egg hunt at London zoo

LONDON, United Kingdom(KBTX) - Monkeys and meerkats had some fun Thursday at the London Zoo’s annual Easter Egg hunt.

The eggs were hidden from branches in the animal’s enclosures for the Easter tradition.

However, there were no guests at the event this year. Zoos in the United Kingdom have been closed to visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are scheduled to reopen on April 12 as many outdoor attractions are set to reopen there.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.