New businesses open for First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -There are a few new businesses you can check out in Downtown Bryan for April’s First Friday.

Three of them are Burr’s Boho, Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More and Marooned Tiki Bar.

Burr’s Boho

Burr’s Boho is giving vintage furniture a facelift and creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

“We love to find pieces that have outlived their looks,” said Cindy Roberts, owner of Burr’s Boho. “We study each piece and listen to them. Then we work our magic and give them a new lease on life”

Cindy Roberts, Sandy Farris, and Melissa Flippen are the women behind the business and each of them bring their own spin and genre to how they redo furniture.

Roberts describes her style as being limitless and involving glazes and two-tone paints. Farris, who also creates abstract paintings for the store, describes her style as eclectic using lots of colors, stamps, prints, and focusing on early 1900′s furniture. Flippen brings the boho factor to the group and utilizes a lot of color and prints, according to Roberts.

Robert says people also have the option to bring their furniture into the store for the women of Burr’s furniture to redo or consult on.

Burr’s Boho is located at 314 N. Main in Bryan. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

The Marooned Tiki Bar

The Marooned Tiki Bar is the fifth and latest concept by Dustin Batson in B/CS. It is the first tiki bar to ever come to the city of Bryan.

The establishment features an outdoor bar with hammock swings, picnic tables, and of course tiki torches.

According to the Marooned Tiki Bar owner, guests can expect classic tiki cocktails; however, Batson says not all tiki drinks are sweet and fruity.

“There’s a big misconception on tiki cocktails, and they’re all like super sweet and that’s not the case,” said Batson.

This can be seen and tasted in one of the cocktails he is serving called “The Jungle Bird,” which features dark rum, pineapple juice, Campari, lime juice, and demerara syrup. When tasted, the cocktail has a little bit of sweetness, but mainly has a sour-like taste.

Doors open to the bar for the very first time on Friday at 5 p.m. However, it will mainly operate Tuesday- Thursday from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The Marooned Tiki Bar is located right next door to the Third Floor Cantina at 201 West 26th Street in Downtown Bryan.

The first ever tiki bar opening in Downtown Bryan The first ever tiki bar in Bryan opens tonight for First Friday! Fallon Appleton KBTX is live The Marooned Tiki Bar with a sneak peek! Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, April 2, 2021

Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More

Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More is a home decor store that focuses on modern farmhouse and boho styles.

It’s owned by Kaitlen Gardner, and it’s her creativity that store manager Ashley Bolton credits to making the store unique.

“Every item that we have in the store is carefully picked out and we are really big about supporting local vendors as well,” said Bolton. “We have a lot of products that you might recognize that you might see online.”

Gardner also offers consulting services and decorating in addition to home decor.

In honor of the Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More grand opening on April 2, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. the store will have food, giveaways, and 10 percent off the entire store.

Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s located at 105 North Main Street right next door to Kolache Capital.

Click here for a list of activities happening for First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

Burr's Boho and Rising Dawn Home Interiors & More are two new businesses opening in Downtown Bryan for First Friday! We’ve got the details for #BVTM! Destination Bryan Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.