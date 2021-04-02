Nutall commits to SMU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Southland Conference Player of the Year and former Bearkat Zach Nutall announced Friday that he’s committed to play his senior season at SMU.

Nutall is a former Bryan High Viking and played his first three collegiate seasons at Sam Houston. He was named the Southland Men’s Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds per game his junior season. Nutall announced earlier that he was entering the transfer portal after leading the Bearkats to a 19-9 overall record.

Now I gotta tell you how blessed I am!



This journey could have went a hundred different ways in a thousand different days! Committed #PonyUp #RipUnc🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/HXlwuM6phb — Zach Nutall™ (@ZachNutall2) April 2, 2021

