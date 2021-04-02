Advertisement

Nutall commits to SMU

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Southland Conference Player of the Year and former Bearkat Zach Nutall announced Friday that he’s committed to play his senior season at SMU.

Nutall is a former Bryan High Viking and played his first three collegiate seasons at Sam Houston. He was named the Southland Men’s Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds per game his junior season. Nutall announced earlier that he was entering the transfer portal after leading the Bearkats to a 19-9 overall record.

