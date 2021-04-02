Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Early Friday morning security cameras caught people breaking into vehicles in Bryan neighborhoods around Briarcrest and Boonville.

“I got up and by the time I played the tape back they were already gone,” said Gerald Toland a Bryan resident. “They pulled the door handle on the passenger side of my truck when it didn’t open he went over there across my trailer and on down the street where they went from there I have no idea.”

Several residents in the neighborhoods caught at least two people getting into the vehicles, but owners say luckily nothing was stolen.

“Lately you see it all over the news but like I said, ‘We’ve never had trouble here that I’ve known of’. I guess it’s just the way things are today,” said Toland.

Residents tell KBTX Bryan police were in the neighborhood Friday collecting surveillance videos from homeowners. Police say one report was filed but they are investigating the string of incidents.

Neighbors like Oscee Wheatfall say although he parks in his garage, incidents like these keep him alert.

“I personally don’t have a Ring but it’s definitely on the list to get. A firearm is something I carry just in case things do happen but you don’t ever want it to escalate to that,” said Wheatfall. “It’s unfortunate that people take advantage of others.”

Toland says he urges neighbors to do what they can to feel safe.

“I’d say to make sure you have your doors locked and if at all possible get a Ring device. It’s kind of scary knowing you slept all night and that took place in your driveway by your front door. It’s crazy,” said Toland.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.