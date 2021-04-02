Showers may hop in and out of Easter weekend plans
Keep the rain gear handy, but don’t cancel the outdoor plans!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After kicking off the holiday weekend with ample sunshine, a few changes are ahead as we hop into the next few days.
High pressure is in control for the moment, but eyes are on a weak disturbance that could try and spark a few showers before the Easter Weekend is done.
The low pressure system above will be responsible for at least some added mid/high level cloud cover over the weekend, but we may have enough moisture return here at the surface to aid in some pop-up showers Saturday morning/afternoon, and again Easter Sunday.
High-resolution model data has begun to pick up on this possibility. While not looking to be a washout, best to keep the rain jacket and the umbrella in the car, just to be on the safe side! Overall rainfall totals will be light, but a quick shower can’t be ruled out through the end of the weekend.
In other words, keep your plans! But know, a few Easter egg hunts may come with a quick downpour. Download the PinPoint Weather App and keep it with you as you go through your Easter plans, and have a blessed weekend!
Next week
After a quick early week rain/storm chance, we look to turn things up on the Mercury! Enjoy the cool air while you can - a taste of late spring / early summer looks on tap for next week.
