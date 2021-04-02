Showers may hop in and out of Easter weekend plans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After kicking off the holiday weekend with ample sunshine, a few changes are ahead as we hop into the next few days.

High pressure is in control for the moment, but eyes are on a weak disturbance that could try and spark a few showers before the Easter Weekend is done.

Easter plans? Keep them, but bring the rain gear with you just in case. (KBTX)

The low pressure system above will be responsible for at least some added mid/high level cloud cover over the weekend, but we may have enough moisture return here at the surface to aid in some pop-up showers Saturday morning/afternoon, and again Easter Sunday.

A few showers will be possible Saturday and Easter Sunday. Not a wash-out, but keep the rain gear handy just to be on the safe side! (KBTX)

High-resolution model data has begun to pick up on this possibility. While not looking to be a washout, best to keep the rain jacket and the umbrella in the car, just to be on the safe side! Overall rainfall totals will be light, but a quick shower can’t be ruled out through the end of the weekend.

Comfy temperatures are in store Easter Weekend with a few showers not completely ruled out. Best to keep the rain gear in the car, just to be on the safe side! (KBTX)

In other words, keep your plans! But know, a few Easter egg hunts may come with a quick downpour. Download the PinPoint Weather App and keep it with you as you go through your Easter plans, and have a blessed weekend!

Next week

After a quick early week rain/storm chance, we look to turn things up on the Mercury! Enjoy the cool air while you can - a taste of late spring / early summer looks on tap for next week.

Enjoy the comfortable/pleasant feel while it's here... As high pressure settles in next week, temperatures could warm into the mid-to-upper 80s! (KBTX)

