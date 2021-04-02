Teenager behind ‘Running for Heroes’ plans to run in honor of Trooper Walker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Florida teenager Zechariah Cartledge, famous for his “Running for Heroes” initiative to honor firefighters and police officers who are killed or die in the line of duty, plans to run in honor of slain Central Texas state trooper Chad Walker.

Walker, 38, died after he was shot repeatedly Friday night as he stopped to help a stranded motorist west of Mexia, Texas.

Cartledge will run a mile for Trooper Walker on Saturday, April 3rd. The run will take place at around 6:00 pm Central Time and will be uploaded to the Running for Heroes Facebook page after it ends.

Back in Central Texas, public visitation for Walker will be from noon to 8 p.m. next Tuesday at Groesbeck Funeral Home at 1215 East Yeagua St.

The funeral home will be open to receive visitors from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily including Good Friday, but will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium at 1202 North Ellis St. Burial will follow at LaSalle Cemetery.

Run Announcement - Mile 869: On Saturday, April 3rd, Zechariah will run 1-mile (weather permitting) carrying his flag... Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

