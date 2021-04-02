Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center holds appreciation ceremony for those working on renovation project

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center held an appreciation ceremony Thursday for those involved in the center’s renovation project.

Leaders of the Student Veteran Association presented medallions and challenge coins to key offices and team members who have supported, funded, or played an active role in the construction aspect of the project. Each of those students also said a few words on why the resource and support center is so important to student veterans’ on-campus experience.

TAMU Student Veteran Association Co-President Chris Thompson says Texas A&M is the gold standard for universities supporting student veterans.

”They’re going to go above and beyond to make sure that student veterans are successful,” Thompson said. “In a way, it’s almost overwhelming how much support there is, but after experiencing it, I knew that they truly cared.”

After the ceremony, the three students were given a brief tour of the new space under construction.

“The important thing with the new space is that this is something that’s going to continue on long after I’m gone,” Thompson said. “Other student veterans that are coming through are going to be able to have that same kind of support.”

Thompson says he knows if he ever needs anything, the VRSC will be there to help support him and his family, as well as any other student veteran.

“The Veteran Resource & Support Center not only helps with veterans coming to A&M, but it also ensures they’re successful while they’re here,” Thompson said. “I thought I knew what that meant until I actually experienced it myself, actually seeing the resources and support they’re providing for veterans and knowing how meaningful that is.”

The center plays a major role in helping student veterans achieve bigger and better things, Thompson says, and it’s a role he believes cannot be understated.

“A lot of these student veterans have served in the military, and now they’re just furthering their development here at Texas A&M to go on to serve in a greater capacity once they leave,” Thompson said. “If they have support at any point along the way, it’s just going to further develop the community and the world.”

One of the big reasons behind the appreciation ceremony is the fact that those who have been hard at work on the renovation project have kept it on schedule for the center’s expected completion date. The project began back in early January, and despite complications caused by COVID-19 and February’s winter storms, it is still expected to be completed in June.

