Texas Mushroom Festival will happen in 2021 after cancellation last year

MADISONVILLE , Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival in Madisonville will happen this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the annual event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16.

However, officials say there will be no Gala Dinner the night before due to a lack of funding.

Festival organizers say there will still be vendors and a wine and beer tent for festival goers to enjoy.

There will also be a call for volunteers at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.