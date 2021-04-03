Advertisement

40th annual Easter parade and and egg hunt returns to Madisonville

“Our number one goal is to honor God and just bring all the focus to Jesus and what he did for us.”
Easter parade in Downtown Madisonville.
Easter parade in Downtown Madisonville.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Miss Rita’s Easter parade and egg hunt was held Saturday in Downtown Madisonville. The annual tradition made its return after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Over 100 children and adults of all ages lined the streets of the Madisonville Square and made their way to the First Baptist Church.

Donna O’Brien, owner of Miss Rita’s Playschool and Daycare organized the parade. She says her mission was twofold. O’Brien wanted to share the true meaning of Easter with the community and keep the tradition alive that the late Rita Reynolds Slaughter-Davis started.

“Our number one goal is to honor God and just bring all the focus to Jesus and what he did for us. A lot of people may attend this parade today and it may be the first time they may hear the real Easter story,” said O’Brein. “We are carrying on the legacy of Miss Rita and all the special things she did for our community.

Miss Rita’s daughter Sheila Richey and granddaughter Tatum were the grand marshals for this year’s parade. They say they were blessed to be able to continue their loved ones tradition.

“The children of Madisonville were very special to my mother and my mother was very special to the children of Madisonville,” said Richey. “My mother’s message was always about service. She wanted people to know the true meaning of Easter and to know Jesus and to have Jesus in their hearts.”

The parade was followed up by a short Easter Message by Mark Trichel, Associate Pastor for children at the First Baptist Church of Madisonville.

Over 3,000 eggs were hidden for children along with prizes, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

