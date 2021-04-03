A few showers possible Easter Sunday, but not a washout by any means

Scattered showers and a few rumbles have been able to move across portions of the Brazos Valley Holy Saturday, but overall rainfall totals have sat on the lighter side, <0.10″. The lingering activity & cloud cover have played a big factor in our temperatures, with most of us only reaching the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

There will be a mild chill in the air early Sunday morning as overnight lows head for the low 50s. You’ll probably want the long sleeve as you’re headed out to any early Easter services or egg hunts, and plan to keep the rain gear in the car as a few additional showers will be possible. While not looking to be a washout by any means (so don’t cancel those plans!), we’ll monitor PinPoint Radar throughout the day for a few showers to pop up mid-morning and into the afternoon, where daytime highs will look to reach for the low-to-mid 70s.

If you’ve been enjoying the below-average temperatures over the past few days, get outside and soak it up while it’s here! Looking ahead to next week, a big warming trend is slated to take place. We’ll watch for temperatures to climb into the mid 80s by Tuesday or Wednesday, and potentially even the upper 80s/near 90° by the second half of the week. An isolated rain chance sticks with us through midweek, but unfortunately it doesn’t look to significantly help us out in the rainfall/drought department at the moment. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 52. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance for a few showers. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 79. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

