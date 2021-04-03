Advertisement

A few showers possible Easter Sunday, not a washout

No need to cancel your plans, but keep the rain gear in the car.
Easter Sunday starts cool as morning lows head for the low 50s, followed by highs in the low 70s. A few showers could try to pass us by, but no need to cancel any plans or egg hunts.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After showers and a few thunderstorms rolled through portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday, we’ll keep eyes on a slim rain chance heading into Easter Sunday.

While not looking to be a washout by any means, a few showers will have the potential to roam the area for the second half of the weekend. Don’t cancel your egg hunt plans, but plan on keeping the rain gear in the car should a quick downpour pass us by. You can always check your PinPoint Weather App throughout the day, should some activity pop up on the radar.

A few showers will be possible Easter Sunday, but not looking to be a washout by any means. Keep your plans, but also keep the rain jacket in the car.(KBTX)

Temperature-wise, you’ll probably want the long sleeve if you’re stepping out to any early morning Easter services. Thermometers look to start the day off in the low 50s ahead of topping off on a comfortable note, in the low 70s. The early morning hours will feature more cloud cover, but like Saturday, peeks of sunshine will be possible into the afternoon.

Enjoy the cooler/below-average feel while it’s here! Heading into next week, a warming trend looks to take place. We’ll watch for temperatures to climb into the mid 80s by Tuesday or Wednesday, and potentially even the upper 80s/near 90° by the second half of the week.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it's here -- temperatures will be on the rise heading into the first full week of April.(KBTX)

